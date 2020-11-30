NFL: Gruden tells Raider Nation he's sorry for lopsided loss to Atlanta

Carr said he believes this team is different and will regroup. Las Vegas' next game is at the winless New York Jets.

“We can grit our teeth like I think we will,” Carr said.

Asked about the 2019 finish, Carr said, “It doesn’t feel like that. It’s not the same, for whatever that’s worth, it’s not. I know that feeling. I’ve seen that feeling of frustration.”

Gruden said the loss, the worst in his second tenure with the team, was simply the result of Las Vegas playing poorly against a Falcons team that played well.

Las Vegas was called for 11 penalties for 141 yards, adding more barriers to success behind the turnovers.

“When you turn the ball over five times and have 120 yards of penalties, you have no chance,” Gruden said.

The Raiders' problems began on their first possession when Josh Jacobs was stopped by Jones for no gain on a fourth-down run from the Las Vegas 45.

On the Raiders' next play, Carr fumbled when hit by Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun.

“It hadn’t felt like this in a while,” Carr said. “It’s a gut punch, for sure. ... We got punched in the face and it just kept happening.”