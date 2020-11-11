NFL: Halfway through season, uncertainty reigns off the field

From the unbeaten Steelers at the top to the winless Jets at the bottom, predictability has taken a hike halfway through NFL 2020.

There’s one main reason, of course: COVID-19.

We can discuss the magnificence of Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, of Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt. We can laud the legwork of Justin Tucker and Jason Sanders, and brag about the brilliant coaching of Brian Flores and Kliff Kingsbury in bringing previous also-rans to playoff contention.

The overriding fact, however, is that the pandemic has determined much of what we’ve seen thus far, and almost certainly will continue to with the predicted spikes in the coronavirus as the calendar heads toward winter.

Everyone would love to turn attention to the on-field product — well, maybe not Jets fans, though even their team’s hapless start is beyond what their followers’ most pessimistic projections could have come up with. Of course, “Tanking for Trevor” doesn’t seem so farfetched these days, does it?

But having already seen significant readjustments of the schedule because of COVID-19 outbreaks, plus key people missing games because of the virus, well, the daily questions have become not how is a player performing, but how is he feeling?