NFL: Hinton's QB moment marked in Canton, across league

They enhanced COVID-19 protocols, mandating all team meetings be conducted virtually the rest of the season, and they tweaked a rule that now allows teams to grab a QB off another team’s practice squad and immediately add them to the roster rather than having to wait out a weeks’ worth of negative coronavirus tests.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said the league’s enhanced protocols essentially isolate all quarterbacks anyway.

“We are all separated. We’re doing all of the meetings at home. We’re spread out at practice," Gailey said. "Meetings from home are kind of handling the separation there.”

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan figures a quarantined quarterback wouldn’t do much better than Hinton did.“I know people think you should just quarantine a quarterback and just have him sitting there in a room, just on ice, ready to come out when time’s needed. If it gets to that point, I feel bad for that guy, too,” Shanahan said.

“You can’t just go into an NFL game after being locked in a room for weeks until you’re needed and think you’re going to go out there and perform much better than a practice squad receiver would at quarterback. That sounds nice, but if it gets to that point, no answer is very good. So, you just deal with it.”