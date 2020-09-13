NFL: Hopkins helps Cardinals rally past 49ers 24-20

There had been concern all week about the status of the game because of poor air conditions from fires across Northern California. The Air Quality Index remained below the 200 threshold and the game was played as scheduled.

RACIAL JUSTICE

The 49ers stood on the goal line as a team during the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Running back Jerick McKinnon and receiver Richie James Jr. kneeled during the national anthem. The Cardinals remained in the locker room for both.

BLOCKED

The Niners were in control of the game early with a 10-0 lead until Ezekiel Turner broke through and blocked a punt by Mitch Wishnowsky. The Cardinals recovered at the 10 and scored on the next play on a pass from Murray to Chase Edmonds.

SAFETY FIRST

San Francisco got its first interception from a safety in nearly two years when Jaquiski Tartt came up with a tip from teammate Dre Greenlaw. Tartt also had the last interception from a Niners safety on Oct. 28, 2018, against Arizona’s Josh Rosen.

INJURY REPORT

Cardinals: S Jalen Thompson left the game with an ankle injury in the first half. ... C Mason Cole left in the second half with a hamstring injury.