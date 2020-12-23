NFL: How networks have adjusted to airing games

Those adjustments though haven't been as big as putting together pregame shows. The two or three features per week in which reporters or former players would go to the complex to interview coaches or players is all being done virtually.

Michael Vick said he enjoyed traveling to do features for “Fox NFL Kickoff” because he could spend an hour or two with players and coaches, but they are still getting what they need under the current circumstances.

“For the players, it is convenient for them. It’s a cool way to reconnect. Sometimes people are not as comfortable doing things in person,” Vick said.

Production meetings with teams were usually done at team facilities or hotels, but they are all being done on Zoom. Davis said they are still getting the information they need for the broadcasts, but they miss out on trying to read facial expressions or body language during interviews.

Even if there is a limited number of fans in the stands, Davis said it was better compared to empty stadiums because it was easier to pick up on the flows and emotion of the game.

NBC's Mike Tirico compared doing games in empty stadiums to being in a huge, empty television studio.