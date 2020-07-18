NFL: How will NFL handle players opting out?

“We will continue to implement the health and safety protocols developed jointly with the NFLPA, and based on the advice of leading medical experts, including review by the CDC,” the league said Friday in a statement. “We will address additional issues in a cooperative way. All decisions will be made in an effort to put us in position to play a full regular season and postseason culminating with the Super Bowl which is the shared goal of the clubs and the players.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith said recently on social media that playing this season during the pandemic “does not seem like a risk worth taking” for him and the health of his family.

New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder was more blunt last week on Twitter: “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy," he posted, "there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple.”

The culture of the sport, from the natural aggression that unfolds on the field to the short careers made more urgent by the lack of guaranteed contracts, could well prompt a fringe player to ignore a heightened personal or family risk out of fear of losing his spot on the roster or his place in the league. Unlike baseball, pro football has fewer players secure enough to skip a season without worrying about the ramifications.