NFL: Injured 49ers CB K'Waun Williams suspended 2 games

Luton went winless in three starts for Jacksonville (1-9), whose nine-game losing streak is tied for the longest in any one season in franchise history.

Glennon welcomed a chance to end the skid.

“I got nothing to lose," he said. "I haven’t been the starter in three years. I don’t know when this opportunity is going to come again. I’m just going to go out there, have fun, let it rip and see what happens.

"We’re a 1-9 football team and I’m just going to do whatever I can to help us win. I’ve been through some good, I’ve been through some bad, and at this point in my career, I just want to kind of go out and play like I have nothing to lose.”

Luton replaced Gardner Minshew (thumb) during the team’s bye week and has completed 54.5% of his passes for 624 yards, with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also was sacked seven times. His inexperience showed in all three outings, first failing down the stretch in close games against Houston and Green Bay, then looking mostly lost against the blitzing Steelers.