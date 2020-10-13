NFL: Injuries hamper 49ers in lopsided loss to Dolphins

Shanahan is expecting Garoppolo to practice on Wednesday and hopes that a full week of practice with the starting offense will help the team rebound from the back-to-back losses to Philadelphia and Miami.

“I understand it hasn’t looked good and we’ve got to get a lot better,” he said. “But there’s no secret to it. There’s one way to get better. It’s practicing. If there was ever an issue that I thought that people weren’t trying their hardest, it would be a completely different situation. I see guys working and I see guys doing what they can.”

The 49ers better fix things quickly if they want to be a playoff team because they are about to enter their toughest stretch of the season, starting with a home game Sunday night against the Rams (4-1).

After that they have back-to-back road games at New England and Seattle, followed by a home game on a short week against Green Bay and trips to New Orleans and the Rams.

“We have a stretch right here that, if we play like that, it’s not going to be a very fun month,” tight end George Kittle said. “We’ve got to turn it around and I know we have the guys to do that.”

WHAT’S WORKING