NFL Inside The Numbers: Ten-win AFC team to miss playoffs despite expanded field

If any of those teams lose and miss the playoffs they would be the 13th team since the postseason expanded to 12 teams in 1990 to miss out despite winning 10 games, with the 2015 Jets the last to do it.

It’s a different story in the NFC where the East winner is assured of having a losing record and the seventh seed could make it at 8-8 if Arizona and Chicago both lose, giving the Bears the third wild-card spot.

The only times there have been two playoff teams without winning records in the playoffs in the same season came in strike-shortened 1982 (Detroit and Cleveland at 4-5), 1999 (Detroit and Dallas at 8-8) and 2004 (Minnesota and the Rams at 8-8).

The winner in the East will be the third team with a losing record to make the postseason in a non-strike season with either Washington or Dallas getting in at 7-9 or the Giants at 6-10. Seattle won the NFC West in 2010 with a 7-9 record and Carolina won the NFC South at 7-8-1 in 2014. Both won their first playoff games.

The winner of the East will also be the first of 150 teams in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-7 to make the playoffs.