NFL: Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag

Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to “have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command.” Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else.

Baalke served as Jacksonville’s director of pro personnel in 2020, returning to a front-office role for the first time since San Francisco fired him and coach Chip Kelly following the 2016 season.

Baalke spent a dozen years with the 49ers, half as GM. He hired Harbaugh, who led the 49ers to the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons and lost Super Bowl 47. Baalke also drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round in 2011.

Before moving to Jacksonville, Baalke spent three years (2017-19) working as an operations consultant for the NFL.

“It’s an opportunity that I never knew would come again,” said Baalke, who already added longtime NFL personnel executive Tom Gamble to his staff. “Not many people get a second chance.”

It's even more rare considering Baalke's final two years in San Francisco included one-and-done coaches Jim Tomsula and Kelly.