JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel.
Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday.
Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM.
Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Baalke “has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization. ... We expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency.”
Baalke helped build a San Francisco team that advanced to the NFC championship game in three consecutive seasons (2011-13). He also hired failed NFL head coaches Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016).
Lions sign
ex-49er GarnettALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed free agent guard Josh Garnett, a former first-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions announced the move Monday and did not disclose contract terms.
Garnett was the 28th pick in the 2016 draft out of Stanford. He spent three seasons with the 49ers before being released before the start of this season.
Garnett has appeared in 22 career games, with 11 starts. All of those starts came in his rookie season. Garnett missed the whole 2017 season because of a knee injury and played in seven games in 2018.
Ex-49ers TE Davis retiresWASHINGTON — Vernon Davis announced his retirement after 14 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins that included winning a Super Bowl title.
The 36-year-old said Monday he decided to retire because of the wear and year on his body. Davis said he’s walking away from football while his body is still healthy enough to pursue other opportunities.
“I look forward to the next favorite phase of my professional career, which will include opportunities in business and television,” Davis said in a statement. “I will hold football in my heart forever, and I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had while playing this great game.”
A 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end, Davis stayed in the NFL and remained productive so long in part because of his meticulous physical conditioning. He said during his final pro seasons that he trained year-round like some players do during the season and credited that for staying on the field.
Davis was limited to four games during the 2019 season because of a concussion. Before that, he caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns in 198 regular-season games and had seven touchdowns in 11 playoff games.
San Francisco selected Davis sixth overall in the 2006 draft out of Maryland. He spent more than nine seasons with the 49ers before a midseason trade in 2015 to the Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl.
The Washington native signed with his hometown Redskins in 2016 and was with them his final four NFL seasons.
“The journey I’ve had has been nothing short of amazing,” Davis said. “I have taken great pride in the many accolades I have received throughout my career; but most importantly, the relationships I’ve cultivated throughout this time have been an incredible experience for me and my family.”
Davis let word of his retirement leak out during a video with Rob Gronkowski that was posted on Super Bowl Sunday. He confirmed it with a statement posted on Twitter Monday that ended with, “I’m excited for what the future holds.”