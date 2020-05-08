NFL: Jaguars to sign former Raiders QB Glennon as backup
NFL: Jaguars to sign former Raiders QB Glennon as backup

Then-Oakland Raiders backup quarterback Mike Glennon warms up before a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 1, 2019.

 Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon, giving them a veteran backup behind Gardner Minshew.

Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He made $18.5 million during his one season with the Bears.

The 30-year-old Glennon has completed 61% of his passes for 5,163 yards, with 36 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has repeatedly expressed his desire to add an experienced quarterback since the team traded Nick Foles to Chicago. Former Cincinnati starter Andy Dalton was a target, but he signed with Dallas last week.

