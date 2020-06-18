NFL: Kaepernick fits Chargers' style but no workouts planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Colin Kaepernick is on the Los Angeles Chargers' workout list, but that doesn't mean he will be coming in anytime soon or at all.

Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that Kaepernick fits the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the third-year head coach hasn't spoken to him. Lynn was also quick to point out that he first wants to see how the three quarterbacks he has on the roster perform — something he hasn’t been able to do during the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be something I think any team would have to explore with a talent of that caliber that is available under these circumstances,” Lynn said. “I know he has a high IQ at the position. It comes down to physical shape and his ability to do what he does. You can figure out real quick where he is in his career after an intense workout.

"Teams need to see if those three years (out of the league) helped him or hurt him. That is three years of not getting hit. It would really be nice to see him back in the league. I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."