NFL: Kittle agrees to 5-year extension with 49ers

The 49ers could have used the tag on Kittle the next two offseasons, but instead managed to work out a long-term deal that satisfied both sides.

“He’s earned it,” coach Kyle Shanahan told flagship radio station KNBR. “He does everything the right way. It starts with how talented and good you play on Sunday, which he does better than any tight end in the league. But after that, the way the guy takes care of himself. The way he works year-round to put his body in a position to stay healthy with the way he plays. It makes you believe in the guy.

“It makes you believe in not what he has done, but what he’s going to do. When you have a guy like that, it makes it a lot easier for the owner to commit to him like that. We were just pumped to get it done because it’s something we all were dying to get something like that done with a player like George, and thankfully we did.”

Kittle has been the most productive tight end in NFL history through his first three seasons with 197 catches for 2,664 yards. But he is almost equally as skilled as a blocker in the run game where he is a key piece in coach Kyle Shanahan’s dynamic offense.

The 49ers averaged 5.0 yards per carry last season with Kittle on the field, compared to 3.5 yards per carry without him, according to NFL NextGen stats.