GREEN BAY, Wis. — Next man up: Allen Lazard.
Lazard caught his first pass from Aaron Rodgers on Monday night. He ended up catching three more, including one for a 35-yard touchdown in the Packers' win over Detroit. It was the biggest moment of the undrafted second-year receiver's career.
Now what?
"Anybody can do it one time, and that's what we say, but now you gotta do it each and every time," coach Matt LaFleur said. "That's the expectation and that's the standard. But, again, he puts in the work and he does a great job in practice. So I'm excited to see him put together back-to-back-to-back (productive games) and see where it goes."
Lazard will try for an encore on Sunday when Green Bay (5-1) hosts the Oakland Raiders (3-2), a team the Packers have defeated seven straight times, going back to 1990.
"Monday was great and all, but our focus is on Miami in February (site of the Super Bowl). So we still gotta get to there," Lazard said.
Despite being an All-Big 12 performer in three seasons at Iowa State, the 6-foot-5 Lazard went undrafted last year and wound up on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He used that time to learn from one of the game's best.
"I was going against Jalen Ramsey every single day," Lazard said. "And so just to be able to sit there and go against him, and really, I was studying, watching him, how he reacted against me and how he played me. I sat there and talked to him, asked him questions. What was he doing here? What was he thinking?"
That preparation made Lazard an attractive option for the Packers, who snatched him from the Jaguars toward the end of last season.
Injuries to receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison and a vote of confidence from Rodgers created an opportunity for Lazard to showcase his skills. Now, Lazard is another weapon for Rodgers in an offense that Raiders coach Jon Gruden and his staff have to figure out how to stop.
"They are doing a lot of different things with the structure of their plays, but Rodgers is still working the snap count," Gruden said.
"You see him beat Denver with the hard count. His magnificent scrambling, creating offense is uncommon, it's just unbearable to watch. I hate watching this guy, he's fun to watch but he's really not fun to watch when you got to play against him. He still has a very quick trigger, deadly accurate, a lot of overall athleticism and a great competitor. You saw it again the other night."
NEWEST PACKER
The Packers announced the signing of receiver Ryan Grant on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 194-pound six-year veteran was with the Raiders from the offseason through the first two games this year. Grant, who worked out with Adams during the offseason, will wear No. 11 for Green Bay.
"I just want to come in and help as much as possible," Grant said. "Whether it's on offense or special teams. Anyway, anywhere I can help."
FRIEND OR FOE?
No. 11 previously belonged to Trevor Davis, whom the Packers traded to Oakland following their Week 2 win over the Vikings. Davis had four catches for 42 yards and a 52-yard kickoff return in the Raiders' Week 5 win over Chicago in London.
Oakland also has Rodgers' former backup, DeShone Kizer. Kizer played in three games for the Packers last season and threw for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Green Bay during the preseason before not making the team's 53-man roster.
UNDER PRESSURE
The Raiders have been searching for a consistent pass rush ever since trading away Khalil Mack before last season. The rush is showing signs of progress. Oakland had four sacks in its last game against Chicago for its most since 2017. Benson Mayowa leads the team with 4½ sacks, second-year defensive tackle Maurice Hurst had two against the Bears, and rookie Maxx Crosby got his first and has been disruptive the past two weeks.
GROUND AND POUND
Rookie Josh Jacobs is showing why the Raiders drafted him in the first round. His 430 yards rushing is the second most for a Raiders rookie through five games to Bo Jackson's 475 yards in 1987. He had 26 carries for 123 yards and two TDs against the Bears and has been a bigger factor in the passing game of late with five catches his past two games. The running game should get a boost this week with the expected return of right guard Gabe Jackson, who has been out since training camp with a knee injury.
WHERE ARE THE WIDEOUTS?
Oakland will be without its projected top four wide receivers heading into the season this week. Antonio Brown was expected to be the focal point of the offense before getting released two days before the opener.
Tyrell Williams got off to a strong start this year but is expected to miss his second straight game with a foot injury. Grant and J.J. Nelson have both been released in recent weeks. That leaves Davis, fifth-round rookie Hunter Renfrow and recently acquired Zay Jones as the top options for quarterback Derek Carr.
"We've had a lot of things happen to our wide receiver corps, so we've been on the lookout to acquire some good, young players," Gruden said. "To get Zay for what we feel like we gave up is a risk worth taking and we'll see if it pays any dividends, but he's a good young player. He's got some size and speed and was a very, very productive receiver, so we're happy to have him."
WALLER SIGNS
When Darren Waller signed a multiyear contract extension worth a reported $9 million a season, he couldn't help but reflect on the journey he's been on since signing a deal in that same office a year ago to join the Oakland Raiders from Baltimore's practice squad.
A player who nearly squandered his career because of a drug addiction now has developed into someone so dependable that the Raiders want him around for the long term.
"It's incredible to me," Waller said. "It's hard for me in my mind to think what I'll be like in 2024, but I just try to let the days stack and it'll handle itself. It means a lot to me that they would do that. It's, I don't want to say disbelief, but it's just still surreal to me. I remember last year sitting in that same room signing my contract coming from Baltimore. I just didn't want to mess this up, so now to have something in place is incredible."
Waller has been one of the feel-good stories in the NFL this season as the former college wide receiver has developed into one of the league's most productive tight ends.
That transition almost never happened because of a drug addiction that Waller detailed on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer. Waller said he was "getting high like literally every day" during training camp in 2016 when he described himself as a "vegetable." He said he used opiates, Xanax and cocaine, leading to a pair of suspensions.
But now he's clean and fulfilling his potential in Oakland. He even celebrated his new contract by splurging on some lime Perrier water.
"Can't be more excited for a guy," offensive coordinator Greg Olsen said. "He's really the reason why you coach. I think every coach on our staff would say the same. It's just been a pleasure in the meetings, his work ethic, his preparation, certainly his athletic ability and how he's grown as a tight end coming out of college as a wide receiver, that's not an easy transition. Every facet and every aspect of his game is a great example of what a pro is and what a pro should be."
Waller was suspended for the first four games of 2016 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He violated it again the following year and was suspended for the entire 2017 season, leading him finally to attend rehab sessions. He said this summer that he celebrated his two-year anniversary of being clean.
Waller was reinstated in August 2018 and spent most of the season on the Ravens practice squad before being signed by the Raiders on Nov. 27. But before getting into the playbook, the Raiders made sure to develop a plan to help keep Waller clean.
He met with the player engagement staff and offensive line coach Tom Cable, whose son also dealt with drug addiction. He then showed enough in the final four games with six catches for 75 yards for the Raiders to let Jared Cook leave in free agency and make Waller their No. 1 receiving tight end.
Waller has justified that decision by recording a team-best 37 catches for 359 yards and 17 first downs over the first five games. He ranks second among all tight ends in receptions, while also developing as a competent blocker in both the running and passing game.
But Waller is more proud of a different trait that was as important to the Raiders in giving him the contract.
"I feel like it just shows that I can contribute to a team and just be someone that's reliable, can be counted on," he said. "That wasn't the case before, so I just take pride in doing that, and everything else happened. Let the results take care of itself, but I just try to be a good teammate first and foremost and be a part of the family. That's what it's all about for me."
RAIDER NOTES
WR Tyrell Williams (foot) will miss his second straight game and DE Arden Key (knee) has also been ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay. ... RT Trent Brown is doubtful with a calf injury. ... G Gabe Jackson is questionable to make his season debut following a knee injury in training camp and return specialist Dwayne Harris (ankle) is also questionable.