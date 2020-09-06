NFL: League now betting big on once-taboo gambling industry

Another no is this one: the Broncos won’t benefit from any bets from their fans.

“No, we are not able to sort of participate in the actual betting volumes or revenue generated,” Freeman said. “No, this is a very classic sponsorship structure where they are paying a fee for assets that we will use to leverage their brands. So, no, there’s no share of any of the actual betting activity coming back to the team.”

Just six years after nixing Romo’s fantasy football camp in Las Vegas, the NFL is all in on gambling in 2020.

“The approach to the licensed sports betting has evolved as the league and teams entertain new fan engagement opportunities through commercial partnerships,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Associated Press.

“What has not changed, however, is our relentless protection of the integrity of the game," McCarthy added. "These new partnerships have no impact on the play on the field. We have continued to study the rapidly changing landscape and felt comfortable with clubs executing partnerships such as these.”

Even with integrity measures in place, the league and gambling interests are linked like never before.