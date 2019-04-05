ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent running back C.J. Anderson, who made big plays for the Los Angeles Rams after being acquired late last season.
Anderson rushed for 403 yards in 11 games for the Carolina Panthers and Rams. He was waived by Carolina in November and signed with the Oakland Raiders, but didn't appear in a game.
He ended up with the Rams and rushed for 299 yards in the last two games. He ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' divisional playoff win over Dallas, getting more carries than All-Pro Todd Gurley.
Anderson played in this year's Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots as well as in the Denver's Super Bowl 50 victory over Carolina in February 2016 in Santa Clara. He spent five seasons with Denver, rushing for 1,007 yards in 2017.
He joins a Detroit backfield that includes Kerryon Johnson, who shined last season as a rookie.
49ers sign DL Moore to 1-year deal
SANTA CLARA — Defensive lineman Damontre Moore has signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers.
The team announced the addition of Moore on Friday. This is Moore's sixth NFL team in seven years.
Selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2013 draft out of Texas A&M, Moore appeared in two games last season for the Raiders after signing with Oakland on Dec. 4 before being waived Dec. 24. After that, he signed with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football and had 22 tackles, 7.0 sacks and recovered a fumble.
Moore has played in 54 games NFL games in his career, notching 63 tackles, 10 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
Raiders sign free agents Richards, Barrett
ALAMEDA — The Oakland Raiders have signed a pair of free agents, safety Jordan Richards and defensive end Alex Barrett. Oakland announced the moves Friday, a day after releasing wide receiver Seth Roberts.
Richards made a career-high 12 starts and played 15 games in all last season for the Falcons after spending 2015 to 2017 with the Patriots before being traded. He had 39 tackles, 27 solo, and three passes defensed.
Barrett appeared in two games for Detroit in 2017 and spent '17 and most of last year on the Lions' practice squad. He then played with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. In eight games with the Fleet, he had 15 tackles and two sacks.
Roberts, who played the past four seasons with the Raiders, reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. He adds depth at the position for the Ravens, who released ex-49er/Raider Michael Crabtree and lost John Brown to free agency.