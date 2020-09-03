NFL: Long shots face even longer odds during pandemic

There’s still no telling, however, who all slipped through the widened cracks in this strange lead-up to the 2020 season.

“There are definitely guys out there that, because of the situation we’re in, maybe are missing those opportunities that normally would be available to them, and certainly the easiest (recent example) to just throw off the top of my head is Malcolm Butler,” said Lions coach Matt Patricia.

He was New England’s defensive coordinator when the Patriots signed the undrafted defensive back from West Alabama in 2014 as an “invited tryout” player in May. Nine months later, his first career interception saved the Super Bowl for the Patriots against the Seahawks.

It wasn’t just the undrafted players who had it tough this summer. Also facing an uphill climb to make it past cutdown day were lower-round projects such as Davis was back in 1995 when he nearly gave up on his Hall of Fame career before it started.

Davis was just another lost-in-the-shuffle rookie filled with doubts when the Broncos traveled to Tokyo for an exhibition game against the 49ers 25 years ago.