NFL: Man of Year choices include 49ers' Armstead

“Since I got here in 2012, I understood there was an opportunity to use my platform to love, serve, and give back. That’s been one of the core principles of life that my parents taught me.”

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod has been one of the NFL's leaders in the fight for social justice. He was a leading voice in establishing the Eagles Social Justice Leadership Council.

“Growing up, I had a lot of people sacrifice to help me get to where I am today," McLeod said. "The fact that I have this platform to give back, alongside my family, teammates and the city of Philadelphia, is truly humbling. Impacting the lives of others is one of the highest honors we can all strive to achieve, and I’m blessed to be recognized next to an inspiring group of peers who are making a difference in their communities.”

A noteworthy finalist is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended for six games in 2019 for swinging his helmet at an opponent. Garrett is being recognized for his work with Waterboys, which focuses on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa. As an organization captain, he directs a team of active NFL players who are committed to using their platform to help address the clean water crisis.