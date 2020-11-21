NFL: McCown with Texans 19 seasons after hoping to join team

He’s played 102 games and thrown for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns in his career.

While he still has the desire to play, McCown said a bonus of joining the Texans is the chance to work with Watson and share his knowledge of the game with the 25-year-old.

“Any way I can serve and help a young quarterback like Deshaun continue to do what he’s doing, that’s the icing on the cake,” he said. “That’s what I want to get out of this. Just to be a part of an organization, be a part of something, a group of guys coming together to accomplish something.”

And although he’s been in the NFL since most of his teammates were in elementary school, he still believes he could play effectively if called upon. His duties as a father have helped keep him in shape as he’s aged.

“I still feel like I’m throwing it the same way,” he said. “My two sons are 10th and 11th grade high school quarterbacks, so there’s really not a time throughout the calendar year that we’re not throwing the football. That’s served me because it keeps me around and keeps the arm loose.”