NFL: McDaniel leads streaking Dolphins against his former 49ers

SANTA CLARA — When Kyle Shanahan got his first job as an NFL position coach, Mike McDaniel was right there as his assistant.

From that first time together in 2006 in Houston to stints in Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and finally San Francisco, as Shanahan moved, McDaniel followed, with the two coaches spending 14 of the next 16 seasons together.

“Wherever I went, except a couple years he was out, he was always my assistant, so we were always grooming him and working on things together,” Shanahan said.

Now the relationship enters a new chapter when they face each other as head coaches for the first time, when McDaniel's Miami Dolphins (8-3) visit his old stomping grounds to take on Shanahan's 49ers (7-4) on Sunday.

“It will be odd for a second, for sure, to be in a different locker room, or pulling up on the bus in a weird area, or being on a different sideline for a second, I’m assuming — just odd as in abnormal,” McDaniel said. “But after that, my obligation is to serve each and every player and coach and try to get the best out of them.”

McDaniel has done just that this season in his first year as coach of the Dolphins, helping develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running one of the league's most potent offenses.

McDaniel has evolved the offense Shanahan ran in San Francisco to take advantage of a roster that features speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“I owe a lot to him in general,” McDaniel said. “I will be forever grateful, and I think he’s always been one of the best, if not the best, offensive coaches and head coaches that I’ve ever had experience being around.”

The feelings are mutual, as Shanahan said McDaniel was a key part of the success he has had as a coach.

“I’d always say he was our computer, like what did I say on this last year at this time, and Mike could always retain that stuff and was really good at it,” Shanahan said.

MCCAFFREY RETURNS

The 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one.

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.

“Everything’s full speed. I feel great,” McCaffrey said after practicing on a limited basis. “Luckily, I might have dodged a bullet.”

Having McCaffrey in the lineup is crucial Sunday after Elijah Mitchell went down with a knee injury last week that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the regular season.

Mitchell had just returned last month from a knee injury that had sidelined him for six games. Mitchell, who led the team in rushing with 963 yards as a rookie last season, was averaging 5.6 yards per carry in his limited work this season.

“It’s brutal,” McCaffrey said. “I’ve been there before. It’s a pretty lonely and miserable place to be. I haven’t known Elijah for a long time, but the one thing I do know is he’s a fighter. The thing that I keep telling him is just to just to keep going. This is a marathon. He’s going to have a marathon of a career. This won’t be the first or the last time that he’s going to have to go through adversity. He’s going to play for a really long time.”

With Mitchell sidelined again and Jeff Wilson Jr. having been traded to this week's opponent, Miami, after McCaffrey was acquired, the Niners will be relying on rookies Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price to shoulder some of the load behind McCaffrey.

Mason showed some positive flashes late in last week's win over the Saints with Mitchell out and McCaffrey nursing his sore knee.

The undrafted rookie, who had just five carries the first 10 games, had four of his five carries on the final drive that helped San Francisco run out the final 6:18 in a 13-0 win

Mason finished with five carries for 25 yards, converting two first downs on the final drive and earning a nickname from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for wearing a glove only on his right hand.

“He was awesome,” Garoppolo said. "The one glove man. I didn’t know he wore one glove until he was in the huddle with us and it kind of caught me off guard a little bit, but I didn’t want to say it at the time, so I saved it for after the game. But J.P. did a great job. He came in, was real calm. For a rookie to come in that situation and run the clock out like that, getting a couple crucial first downs that was some big stuff.”

Mason had moved ahead of third-round pick Davis-Price on the depth chart but both could be needed Sunday.

After having 14 carries for 33 yards in Week 2, Davis-Price has had just two carries and 14 offensive snaps the last nine games and has been inactive for four straight games.

“He’s hungry to learn” McCaffrey said. “Unbelievably dynamic. He’s fast, physical, can run. Both the young backs are very talented guys who can do a lot.”

DOMINANT D

The 49ers' defense has responded well after a rough game against Kansas City in Week 7, when the Chiefs put up 44 points with six TD drives. San Francisco hasn't allowed a point in the second half in the last four games and had its first shut out last week since 2019 with a 13-0 win over New Orleans.

The 49ers are far from satisfied, especially knowing they will get a much tougher test against a Miami team that has tied a franchise record by scoring at least 30 points in four straight games.

“We could have been better in the game, which is saying a lot because we shut them out,” defensive end Nick Bosa said. “But as a D-line, I think there’s more that we could have gotten out of that game and the standards that we hold ourselves to is great because we’re not satisfied with even a shutout and one sack. We want more and we’re going to keep keep pushing for more.”

ARMSTEAD’S AVAILABILITY

The Dolphins may not have to face Bosa and San Francisco’s vaunted defensive front without veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, though he may be significantly limited after suffering a pectoral injury against Houston.

Mike McDaniel said Armstead will be game-to-game but did not rule out a potential return Sunday.

“You can rest assured that he’ll do everything possible,” McDaniel said. “And if he’s unable to go, it would be because it would put himself and his teammates in harm’s way.”

If Armstead is unable to go, Greg Little would likely step in at left tackle, and with right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) likely out Sunday, Brandon Shell figures to be his replacement.

‘WE HAVE TO RELY ON HIM’

Waddle’s teammates and coaches have been just as impressed with his attitude off the field as his speed and production on it.

After last Sunday’s game, in which Waddle broke the Dolphins’ record for the most yards receiving (1,978) in the first two seasons of a career, Tagovailoa complemented Waddle’s curiosity.

“He has a lot of questions every time. And if he doesn’t get them answered, then he’s not going to be in for that play,” Tagovailoa said. “Very detail-oriented person.”

McDaniel said he admired Waddle’s willingness to be coached despite having so much talent.

“You’re constantly hoping that yesterday’s version was the worst version of yourself that you’ll see moving forward, that you’re constantly getting better,” McDaniel said. “And that’s something that he has proven to his teammates that he’s a really good player. We have to rely on him to make plays for us to play the style of football we want to play.”

NINER NOTES

Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), who has been out since Week 4, practiced again on a limited basis and said he's coming back this week. ... WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) missed practice Thursday, a day after being limited. ... G Spencer Burford (ankle) and DL Charles Omenihu (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis.

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames contributed to this report.