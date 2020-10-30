NFL: Most 49ers glad it'll be soundless in Seattle

SANTA CLARA — The loud piped in noise at practice, silent counts and other preparations that usually accompany a trip to Seattle aren’t necessary this year for the San Francisco 49ers.

With the Seahawks one of the teams that still isn’t allowing fans in the stadium because of the coronavirus, the 49ers will have to deal with only the 11 defenders on the field for Seattle instead of the vaunted 12th man when the teams play Sunday.

“It’s definitely weird,” All-Pro tight end George Kittle said. “But the fact that we get to go there and we’re going to be able to hear every cadence, not have to go on the silent count, it’s going to be refreshing. I’m looking forward to it because it does definitely gives the offense an advantage.”

Dealing with the crowd noise has been a major issue for opposing offenses ever since the Seahawks moved into their stadium in 2002. It’s always been known as perhaps the loudest venue in the league and even set a world record for loudest noise at an outdoor stadium in a 2013 win over San Francisco.

The Seahawks have traded the top spot with the Chiefs over the years since then, but the noise in Seattle gets as loud as being on an aircraft carrier deck when opposing offenses are on the field.