LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.
“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA,” Davis said. “But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history.”
The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history.
The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.
The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.
Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built for the Raiders is months behind schedule, but officials say it should be ready by the start of next season.
The roof had been scheduled for completion last fall. Installation is now expected in May.
Officials say the stadium is still on track to open July 31, in time to host its first event Aug. 16.
Construction began in September 2017.
Raiders sign Lawson to 1-year extension
The Raiders signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year contract extension Thursday.
Lawson first joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent last season after playing five years with the Detroit Lions.
He played 11 games with five starts for the Raiders, recording 23 tackles and five passes defensed.
He has 217 tackles, one sack, 30 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 74 career games.
His 3,272 defensive snaps since entering the league are the most for any defensive back in that span without a career interception.
Police respond to Brown’s Florida home
Former Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown’s trainer was arrested Tuesday following accusations that he and Brown attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home, authorities said.
Officers responded to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a news release.
Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.
Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt.
Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He was traded to the Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents.
He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released him in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.