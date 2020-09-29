NFL: Offseason additions don't solve Raiders' defensive issues

A couple of strong offensive performances to start the season for Las Vegas overshadowed some of the same defensive mistakes that have doomed the Raiders in recent years.

With the offense not able to be nearly as productive against New England, those miscues on defense added up to the first loss of the season for the Raiders, 36-20 to the Patriots on Sunday, with the undefeated Buffalo Bills coming to town next.

After signing free agent defensive tackle Maliek Collins and speedy linebacker Cory Littleton, as well as drafting cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round, the Raiders (2-1) were hoping for some significant defensive improvement from a unit that allowed the most points per drive and second most yards per play in the NFL the past two seasons.

The Raiders rank near the bottom of the league again in those categories, while also being tied for the second fewest sacks and third fewest takeaways through three games.

“I’m not going to write the summary on these players,” coach Jon Gruden said Monday. “We can all play better than we did yesterday. We had no preseason. We had very little time to organize our team on defense. We got a lot of new faces. ... We are a work in progress and we have some corrections that need to be made across the board, offense and defense.”