NFL: Patriots prep for 49ers' defense

“Hopefully, we’ll get a full dose of it this week.”

After ranking as high as eighth in the NFL in Week 2 when Newton threw for 397 yards in the Patriots’ loss at Seattle, New England’s passing numbers have declined over each of the past three games.

The Patriots are averaging just 207 yards per game through the air on the season, dropping them to 25th in the league.

They also have eight turnovers over the past three games, seven of them coming in losses to Kansas City and Denver.

While the lack of practice time certainly has affected the Patriots’ offensive continuity, the players that have been available also haven’t been providing consistent production.

That includes veteran receiver Julian Edelman. He had eight catches and set a career high with 179 receiving yards at Seattle, but since then has caught just seven passes for a total for 66 yards. He’s also yet to score a touchdown this season.

“The best way to play offense is for everybody to contribute, (and) to find ways for everybody to contribute. That’s certainly my job,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. “I’m going to try to do my best to get (Edelman) involved, but also try to get production from all the skill positions on the field.