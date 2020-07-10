NFL: Players banned from exchanging jerseys after games

NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, which means players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The restrictions are outlined in the gameday protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday. The 11-page document sent to each club and obtained by The Associated Press includes several changes for the upcoming season:
— Players and coaches are not required to wear masks, but everyone else on the sideline is.
— Everyone with access to the bench area is prohibited from sharing any personal items, including cups, food, towels and clothing.
— Anyone who records a body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees on game day will not be permitted to enter the stadium.
— Inactive players must either be in the designated bench area or must remain in the locker room, an empty suite or some other designated, isolated location in the stadium during pregame and throughout the game to avoid interactions with any non-team personnel.
— On-field fan seating is prohibited.
— Cheerleaders, mascots, flag runners and other entertainers must be approved by the NFL in advance and, if approved, must meet physical distancing and screening and testing requirements.
— Media is banned from the locker room.
Several players criticized the league banning jersey exchanges.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wrote on Twitter: “This is a perfect example of NFL thinking in a nutshell. Players can go engage in a full contact game and do it safely. However, it is deemed unsafe for them to exchange jerseys after said game.”
Hosuton Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson called it “silly” and asked, “why are they letting us play at all?”
The league and the players’ union still haven’t agreed on testing and screening protocols.
Jaguars announce plans for 25% capacity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars announced plans Friday to play home games in front of a significantly reduced capacity this fall.
The team released details in an email to season-ticket holders, saying it expects about 25% capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.”
“Once the season begins, any future increase in capacity will depend on developments on the health and safety front,” the Jaguars said.
The stadium's capacity is listed at over 67,000.
Baltimore was the first team to announced plans for reduced capacity, saying Wednesday it plans to allow fewer than 14,000 fans at home game at M&T Bank Stadium in 2020.
The Jaguars said season tickets will be credited and any payments scheduled for July canceled. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to apply credited funds toward the purchase of tickets this season or in 2021. Full cash refunds will be made upon request.
The Jaguars are working with Ticketmaster to develop a new seating chart that allows for 6 feet of distance between unaffiliated parties. In early August, a new season ticket plan for 2020 will be introduced to existing season ticket members first. Access to tickets will be based on a variety of factors including account tenure.
Guests who attend games will have to cover their faces as required by current local guidelines. The stadium also will transition to cashless payment for most purchases, including merchandise and food.
Additional hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the stadium along with increased directional signage to encourage social distancing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!