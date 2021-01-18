NFL Playoffs: Brady, Bucs, end playoffs for Saints, Brees, 30-20

Brees, under contract for one more year, declined to say whether he's retiring. After he'd changed in the locker room, he walked back onto the field and watched his four children play, at one point sharing a long embrace with his wife, Brittany.

“I appreciate all that this game has given to me,” Brees said. “There are obviously so many incredible memories."

If it was his last game, it won't be one he'll want to remember. The NFL's all-time leader in completions and yards passing was 19 of 34 for 134 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

“A couple of them I probably shouldn't have thrown and maybe forced it,” Brees said. “That's what this game came down to is those turnovers because all of those gave them the ball deep in our territory, and you can't do that with (Tampa Bay's) offense. They're too good and they're going to capitalize on that, which they did.”

Brady finished 18 of 33 for 199 yards in what often resembled more of a defensive struggle. Unlike his previous two meetings with the Saints — both losses — he was not intercepted and largely avoided pressure, taking only one sack.