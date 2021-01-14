NFL Playoffs: Chiefs' Bieniemy focused on Browns, not coaching vacancies

Just about the only team that has yet to contact Bieniemy is the Eagles, where he once played running back, and that could be simply because Doug Pederson — who coached with him in Kansas City — has only recently been fired.

“Listen, I think he's top-notch,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that's huge. You're never going to have to worry about Eric, never — on the field, off the field. He's going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense.”

Bieniemy has certainly been part of one of the dynamic offenses in the NFL the past few years. But there is some debate, at least outside of the Chiefs practice facility, when it comes to how much of a factor he has been. He has a big hand in putting together the game plan, but Reid remains the primary play-caller when the Chiefs take the field.

One thing that is not in dispute: His players love him. Even those on the defensive side of the ball.