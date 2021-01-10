NFL Playoffs: Limited Goff does enough to top Seahawks

Suddenly, Goff was thrust into a much larger role. He finished 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a late 15-yard TD pass to Robert Woods. Most importantly, Goff didn't turn over the ball after throwing a costly interception in the Week 16 loss.

“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along. It’s not 100% because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place,” Goff said. “I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”

What made the day so successful for Goff was Seattle's defense getting exposed in a way it rarely had. Seattle was best in the league at limiting points the second-half of the season. But the one constant, even early in the season when the Seahawks were struggling defensively, was the ability to stop the run.

That was absent against the Rams. Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and had lanes of space to run through, often breaking tackles to get to the second level. And because Seattle couldn't slow down Akers or Malcolm Brown, it never forced Goff to have to make exceptional throws even though he was limited.

The Rams rushed for 164 yards, third most allowed this season by Seattle.