NFL Playoffs: Limited Goff does enough to top Seahawks

SEATTLE — Whether it was John Wolford's inexperience or Jared Goff's battered thumb under center, the Seattle Seahawks should have had the advantage.
No way the champs of the NFC West would lose at home to a quarterback making his second career start, or the guy less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery. Right?
“I think about two weeks ago, I was sitting right here in this chair, knowing I have a broken thumb and lying to you guys,” Goff said. “And coming back here and winning this game in a big way is meaningful.”
While it was a combination of running and defense that proved the difference, Goff played a major role in the Rams' 30-20 win over the Seahawks on Saturday.
Goff's numbers weren't special, but they probably shouldn't have. It was two weeks ago he suffered a thumb injury in the Week 16 loss to the Seahawks that required surgery.
It wasn't even supposed to be Goff's day to shine.
That opportunity was set for Wolford, who led the Rams to a Week 17 win to clinch a playoff spot and seemed just fine in the first quarter against Seattle. But the plan changed when Wolford was injured on a 2-yard run with 5:19 left in the first quarter. Wolford went head-first and into the right shoulder of Jamal Adams. Wolford left the field on his own, but eventually went to a local hospital as a precaution.
Suddenly, Goff was thrust into a much larger role. He finished 9 of 19 for 155 yards and a late 15-yard TD pass to Robert Woods. Most importantly, Goff didn't turn over the ball after throwing a costly interception in the Week 16 loss.
“My thumb is fine. It’s coming along. It’s not 100% because it had surgery 12 days ago, but it’s in a good place,” Goff said. “I’m very capable with what I’ve got going on right now. I’m very proud of our team. It’s an exciting game. It’s an exciting day.”
What made the day so successful for Goff was Seattle's defense getting exposed in a way it rarely had. Seattle was best in the league at limiting points the second-half of the season. But the one constant, even early in the season when the Seahawks were struggling defensively, was the ability to stop the run.
That was absent against the Rams. Cam Akers rushed for 131 yards and had lanes of space to run through, often breaking tackles to get to the second level. And because Seattle couldn't slow down Akers or Malcolm Brown, it never forced Goff to have to make exceptional throws even though he was limited.
The Rams rushed for 164 yards, third most allowed this season by Seattle.
“They've played us enough and they found out where they wanted to go and we just didn’t stop it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “There was a lot of similar plays that they ran and we were doing our things to try and get them stopped, and they just were able to keep pecking away.”
Goff did have a couple of big plays, both of which will probably gnaw at the Seahawks all offseason. Goff hit Cooper Kupp on a 44-yard pass in the second quarter that Jamal Adams appeared in position to knock away or possibly intercept. The reception led to a 39-yard field goal from Matt Gay.
On the Rams' next drive, Goff was flushed from the pocket on third-and-9 but found Akers open for a 44-yard catch-and-run up the sideline. Akers eventually capped the drive with a 5-yard run and a 20-10 halftime lead.
“They did a phenomenal job. They controlled the clock and they flipped the field on us a lot of times," Jamal Adams said. “They made more plays than we did. I mean it’s tough to win ballgames when we’re not hitting on all cylinders, all three phases.”
Tampa Bay 31, Washington 23
LANDOVER, Md. — New team, same swashbuckling playoff success for Tom Brady.
Brady threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday night’s wild-card game to lead the Buccaneers to their first playoff victory since the 2002 season.
Brady, who was 22 of 40 passing, was critical of his play and the offense's performance in the red zone but relished picking up his 31st career postseason win.
“Certainly a lot to improve on, but great to get a win,” he said. “If you could win 100-0, it’s going to be the same result in the end. You’d love to play great every game. I think it’s good to win and advance.”
In his 42nd postseason start and first not in a New England Patriots uniform, Brady made the most of a lack of early pressure to build a lead against the NFL's second-ranked defense that held up.
“He is a fighter, he plays hard, works hard and studies hard, and he is the man for the job," Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said.
Brady had to outduel Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, who had a breakout performance in just his second pro start and first in the playoffs in place of injured starter Alex Smith. Signed in early December to the practice squad, Heinicke ran for 46 yards and a touchdown and threw for 306 yards and a score.
"He almost beat us with his legs," Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said. “He was very elusive. We knew he was going to scramble around, there was going to be bootlegs and scrambles. We were really hoping for Alex because we knew that part of the game wasn’t going to be in there.”
But Heinicke wasn't enough to overcome Brady's off-and-on brilliance. While Bill Belichick and the Patriots watch from home with their playoff streak snapped at 11 following a 7-9 season, Brady has the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl — in his new home stadium.
The Buccaneers were awaiting the result of Chicago’s game at New Orleans on Sunday to see if they’ll be visiting Drew Brees and the Saints or host the Rams next weekend. They'd need a Bears upset to play at home in the divisional round.
“It doesn’t matter,” Arians said. “We’re playing. That’s all that matters.”
Age doesn't seem to matter much to Brady, who at 43 years, 159 days passed George Blanda as the oldest player to throw a TD pass in a playoff game. A 36-yard scoring connection with Antonio Brown was Brady’s longest in the playoffs since 2011.
Brady was methodical in the first half with 12 completions for 209 yards and wasn't sacked until the final minute of the second quarter.
Heinicke made things interesting in the third, most notably scrambling for an 8-yard TD by diving at the pylon in the corner of the end zone. The play even got the attention of reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted, “Bro what!?!?!”
The 27-year-old banged up his left shoulder and didn't look the same on the next drive. While Heinicke was getting looked at, Brady engineered a 69-yard scoring drive capped by a 3-yard TD run by Fournette, which made it 28-16 and was enough to withstand Heinicke's attempt to be the unlikely hero.
“He made the throws that he needed to make,” Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller said of Brady.
With Smith out because of a strained right calf, Heinicke made a name for himself in prime time, setting the single-game franchise rushing record for quarterbacks and raising the question of whether he should be considered Washington's QB of the future.
“It was gutsy,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s one of those things that a guy like him that works hard at what he does, he’s created an opportunity for himself and we’ll see what happens.”
Heinicke had appeared in only eight games and started one in the NFL before Saturday and was taking online math classes at Old Dominion when Washington called him to be its “quarantine quarterback.”
Associated Press Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this story,