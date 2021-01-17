NFL Playoffs: Packers beat Rams 32-18 in duel of ex-Cal QBs

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Don’t tell Aaron Rodgers the lack of capacity crowds in a pandemic will limit the Green Bay Packers' home-field advantage in the NFC championship game.

He's been waiting too long for this moment to have any such negative thoughts.

In a battle between former Cal quarterbacks, Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers beat Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Rodgers will play a conference championship game at home for the first time since taking over as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008. The Packers host either the New Orleans Saints or Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24.

“I'm definitely a little emotional, just thinking about what we've been through,” said Rodgers, who went 23 of 36 for 296 yards. “It got me emotional with the crowd out there today.”

Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adam s and a game-clinching 58-yarder to Allen Lazard with 6:52 left. Rodgers also had a 1-yard touchdown run, the first by a Packers quarterback in a playoff game at Lambeau Field since Bart Starr’s winning sneak in the Ice Bowl against Dallas on Dec. 31, 1967.