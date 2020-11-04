NFL: Positive test halts 49ers

“We’ll give him up to game time, and then we’ll figure it out,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of Jones’ status. “We’ll see.”

The Packers (5-2) knew they’d be facing this obstacle once they learned Monday of Dillon’s positive test. Williams and Martin were added to the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday because the league determined they had high-risk close contacts with someone who was infected.

Williams had rushed for 152 yards and caught 10 passes over the past two games while Jones was sidelined. Dillon, a rookie second-round pick from Boston College, had five carries for 21 yards and a 16-yard reception Sunday in a 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers would be in a major bind if they’re also without Jones, who has rushed for 389 yards and has seven total touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) in five games.

Green Bay’s only other running backs are Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, who isn’t related to Jamaal Williams.

“Those guys work hard, and they’ve been a part of our system now for over a year and they know what the expectations and standards are,” LaFleur said. “It was good work for them to get reps today. We’ll see come game time if Aaron Jones can go or not.”