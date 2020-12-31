NFL Preview: 49er spoilers hope to hurt Seahawks' seeding

“I felt like I didn’t have to do much, which was nice,” he said. “We didn’t throw it a bunch of times, that’s just the way the game played out. I just knew I had to take care of the ball and, the way the guys were playing, just be smart with the ball, take care of the ball and we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win the game once the game comes down to the end.”

FEEL THE HEAT

Seattle’s Week 8 victory over the 49ers was the start of its defensive turnaround and an uptick in its pass rush. The Seahawks had three sacks, which to that point was a big day from the pass rush. But it proved to be a spark, and including that game, the Seahawks have 34 sacks in the past nine outing, the most in the league.

Seattle has at least two sacks in every game and it’s been a wide range of players getting to the quarterback. Jamal Adams leads the way with 9 ½ on the season, but six others have at least three sacks. Bobby Wagner had two of his three sacks on the season in the last meeting with San Francisco.

JUST FOR KICKS