NFL Preview: 49ers aim to use pain of Super Bowl loss for fuel in 2020

IN THE TRENCHES

Shanahan and GM John Lynch have been adamant about wanting to build the defense from the trenches. San Francisco has drafted five defensive linemen in the first round in the past six drafts, as well as trading a second-round pick for Dee Ford in 2019. That paid off last season when the additions of Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and Ford helped transform the defense.

“The front office expects not just good out of us, they expect great,” Bosa said. “If we’re not great, then we’re not going to be as good as we need to be. When you invest a lot in the D-line room, you expect to get the return on it. We use that as motivation every day.”

HEY ROOKIE

While the 49ers have most of their key pieces back, they are counting on two rookies to fill some big shoes. No. 13 overall pick Javon Kinlaw was drafted to take over for stalwart DeForest Buckner. San Francisco then traded up to take receiver Brandon Aiyuk 25th overall to replace Sanders. The pressure on Aiyuk only grew when starter Deebo Samuel missed training camp with a broken foot, but he responded well and will be expected to contribute immediately if he recovers from a strained hamstring.

COMEBACK KIDS

The 49ers are hoping to get a boost offensively by the return from injuries of running back Jerick McKinnon and slot receiver Trent Taylor. McKinnon has missed the past two seasons with knee injuries but looks healthy in camp; he adds another dimension with his speed and receiving ability out of the backfield. Taylor was one of Garoppolo’s most trusted receivers in 2017 and should take some attention away from Kittle.