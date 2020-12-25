NFL Preview: Dolphins move past Raiders in rebuilding process

The Raiders had hopes of being in that position just a few weeks ago when they had a 6-3 record.

But they have lost four of five games and are on the brink of being eliminated for the third straight year under Gruden and for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.

“I believe in us,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I do believe that we have the right kind of people, I do believe that. I’ve been around when times are tough, you’re playing a big game or things like that and the morale, people, the way they talk, the way they practice, it’s not good football. It’s not good for an organization. I believe we have the right things and the right pieces to build on and that’s why I’m always optimistic and why I feel that way.”

OFF THE ISLAND

Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been looking up to Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota ever since he met him as a fourth-grader growing up in Hawaii. They’re both of Samoan descent and Tagovailoa followed Mariota’s path to Saint Louis High School to college stardom to first-round pick.

“Marcus has just been the standard a lot of the kids back home look to as a person, as a human being and being as good as he was, that didn’t change who he was as a person,” Tagovailoa said.