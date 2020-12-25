NFL Preview: Dolphins move past Raiders in rebuilding process

Brian Flores started the rebuilding process in Miami a year after Jon Gruden did the same in his return to the Raiders.
Both head coaches traded away big-name players for premium draft picks and reshaped the roster in hopes of reviving once-proud franchises. While Flores arrived a year later than Gruden, he has the Dolphins well ahead of the Raiders in the rebuilding process.
Surprising Miami (9-5) heads to Las Vegas (7-7) on Saturday night in playoff position, but with little room for error in the top-heavy AFC in an impressive one-year turnaround for a team that lost its first seven games in Flores’ debut season last year.
“Since Day 1, there was never a doubt in my mind after I met Coach Flores and got around the organization that we could do some good things,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “But I just hope that good things can continue to keep happening for us. But it’s all about putting the work in, putting the work in each and every week, and just keeping moving. I’m just excited to be a part of it.”
The rebuild has happened more quickly than expected: the Dolphins can clinch a playoff spot with wins against Las Vegas and Buffalo in the final two weeks.
“In December, when you’re playing in meaningful games, there’s a little bit of added anxiety or stress, if you want to call it that," Flores said. "But it’s good to kind of go through that.”
The Raiders had hopes of being in that position just a few weeks ago when they had a 6-3 record.
But they have lost four of five games and are on the brink of being eliminated for the third straight year under Gruden and for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons.
“I believe in us,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I do believe that we have the right kind of people, I do believe that. I’ve been around when times are tough, you’re playing a big game or things like that and the morale, people, the way they talk, the way they practice, it’s not good football. It’s not good for an organization. I believe we have the right things and the right pieces to build on and that’s why I’m always optimistic and why I feel that way.”
OFF THE ISLAND
Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa has been looking up to Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota ever since he met him as a fourth-grader growing up in Hawaii. They’re both of Samoan descent and Tagovailoa followed Mariota’s path to Saint Louis High School to college stardom to first-round pick.
“Marcus has just been the standard a lot of the kids back home look to as a person, as a human being and being as good as he was, that didn’t change who he was as a person,” Tagovailoa said.
There was a chance they both would start this week after Mariota played well in place of an injured Carr last week. But Carr appears to be healed from the groin injury and is likely to start for Las Vegas.
GRUDEN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CARR
Carr was a full participant for a second straight practice Thursday. He was given no injury status for the game, a sign he should be good to go.
“I’m not going to say anything other than I’m optimistic, but I’m not a mind reader,” Gruden said Thursday. “I just know he had an injury that caused him to miss the game last week and I’m respectful of that. He’s a tough guy, man. But I’m optimistic he’ll be ready to go.”
Carr injured his groin on a scramble in the first quarter on Dec. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday and then was a full participant the past two days.
If for some reason Carr can’t play, Mariota is in position to make his first start for the Raiders. The No. 2 overall pick by Tennessee in 2015 made his Las Vegas debut last week, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown and running for 88 yards and a score in a 30-27 overtime loss.
Carr has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two regular-season starts in seven seasons in the NFL. He broke his ankle in Week 16 in 2016, missing out on his only chance to appear in the playoffs, and missed only one game in 2017 after breaking a bone in his back. He even played an entire season with a sports hernia in college at Fresno State in 2012.
Carr has thrown for 3,396 yards and 24 TDs and has a career-best 102 passer rating this season.
“He’s showed a lot of good things. I’m not going to let the cat of the bag here,” Gruden said. “I’m going to make sure he is OK. I’m going to make sure physically he has a chance to wake up in the morning, go through his rehab one more day, and do all the things he needs to do against one of the top defenses that blitzes almost every play. So, we got to do what’s right. Mariota has also performed well. So, like I said, we’ll have a quarterback under the center.”
GROUND GAME
For the fourth year in a row, the Dolphins are unlikely to have a rusher reach 750 yards. But in last week’s win over the Patriots, the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, their highest total since 2016, and undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher in 32 games.
“If you have a good ground game, it will definitely up your chances to win,” center Ted Karras said.
Miami might be content to keep it on the ground against the Raiders, who rank 25th in run defense.
WONDERFUL WALLER
Raiders tight end Darren Waller made his first Pro Bowl this week as part of a record-setting season. Waller has a career-high 93 receptions for 967 yards. He needs 12 catches in the final two games to break Hall of Famer Tim Brown’s franchise record of 104 set in 1997. Waller has 425 yards receiving the past three weeks, the most ever in a three-game span for a tight end.
“He’s not a tight end. He’s not a typical NFL player. He’s a slash player,” Gruden said. “He might be the best split end that I’ve coached. He can go play flanker. We put him in the slot. He can run option routes and choice routes. We could throw it over your head with Waller. He might be the fastest guy on our team and he’s well-conditioned and he’s smart.”
EMERGING ROOKIE
The Dolphins’ pass-catching group has been banged up lately, and rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. has taken advantage of more playing time. In the past three games, he has been targeted 20 times and has 17 catches for 160 yards, while showing an ability both to get open and avoid tacklers. Bowden was drafted by the Raiders in the third round, but struggled in training camp and was dealt to the Dolphins for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
“Watch kids that come up today, and which ones played tag growing up,” Miami offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said. “If you played tag, then you know how to make a guy miss. He played a lot of tag, I guess.”
RAIDER NOTES
Nicholas Morrow went on the COVID-19 list a day after fellow LB Nick Kwiatkoski went on the list. S Erik Harris and DB Daryl Worley also are on the COVID-19 list. ... WR Henry Ruggs III returned to practice from the COVID-19 list and Gruden is hopeful he will play. ... S Johnathan Abram and CB Damon Arnette are expected to play after missing last week with concussions. ... DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) is out and DT Maurice Hurst (calf) is questionable. ... Offensive coordinator Greg Olson should be back on the sideline after missing last week in COVID-19 quarantine. Secondary coach Jim O’Neil is out this week because of coronavirus protocols and secondary assistant Taver Johnson will assume his game-day role.
AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this report.