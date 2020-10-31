NFL Preview: Mayfield, improved Browns back home to face Raiders before bye

Beckham's injury pushes close friend Jarvis Landry into the No. 1 receiver's spot and moves Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan People-Jones up the depth chart and into more expanded roles. Higgins made several big catches last week and Peoples-Jones pulled in Mayfield's winning TD pass.

The chance to play more is a reward for Higgins, who fell from favor with Cleveland's coaches last season but has done everything Kevin Stefanski has asked.

“Since the moment he has been with us, whether on Zoom calls back in the spring or out here on the practice field when we finally got together at training camp, he does his job,” Stefanski said of Higgins. "It is somewhat as simple as that. He does his job, and he makes sure whatever the team needs, he is going to do.”

RUNNING CARR

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is showing he has more than a big arm.

While Carr has mostly been a pocket passer during his first six seasons in the NFL, Gruden has been looking to get a little mobility out of his quarterback, who twice scrambled for first downs last week.

Carr has run for seven first downs this season, tied for the most since he got 10 as a rookie in 2014.

BROWN PRACTICES