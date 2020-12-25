NFL Preview: Playoff-hungry Cardinals to host 49ers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are in the middle of the playoff race for the first time in years, while the San Francisco 49ers have been eliminated from the postseason one year after playing in the Super Bowl.
Saturday's game between the two teams is yet another example of how quickly things can change in pro football.
“This is the NFL. It’s competitive. It’s really close,” Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray said. "The fact that we're still where we want to be in the thick of things is all you can ask for at this point in the season.”
Arizona (8-6) is trying for its fifth season sweep in the past six years of San Francisco (5-9), which lost to the Cardinals 24-20 in Week 1 and has lost six of its past seven games overall.
The Cardinals are currently in the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff race. They can clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015 if they win on Saturday and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
TALKIN' ABOUT PRACTICE
Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has taken some criticism in Arizona media circles for his lack of time on the practice field. But it's hard to argue with his game production: He leads the NFL with 1,324 yards receiving and was recently selected to his sixth Pro Bowl.
Hopkins good-naturedly called out some of those critics earlier in the week. He said he doesn't listen too much to local media, but that his grandfather informs him of some of the highlights.
“Tell those people who say I don't practice to come watch me play the game," Hopkins said with a grin.
AWARD-WINNING WILLIAMS
One of the bright spots this season for the 49ers has been the play of left tackle Trent Williams. A perennial Pro Bowler during his time in Washington, Williams has gotten back to that form with the 49ers after sitting out all of last season. Williams was voted to his eighth Pro Bowl this week and called this his most satisfying.
“It never gets old,” he said. “Every year it’s just as special as the last. This year is far more special for me just because of what I had to overcome last season. It was a mountain climb for me.”
ZACH ATTACK
Cardinals defensive lineman Zach Allen had a huge game against the Eagles last weekend, finishing with 11 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defended. He was the first defensive lineman to have at least 11 tackles, one sack and one pass defended in a game since New England's Willie McGinest did it back in 2003.
Allen, in his second season after being selected in the third round out of Boston College, is among a handful of little-known players who have had a big impact on the Cardinals this season.
“He just had a couple of injuries that had slowed him down, but to get him back out there and watch the success he’s having is cool to see,” Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "He’s a guy who was uber-productive in college. He tends to always be around the quarterback when he’s in there, and it’s been nice to see him have some of that production show up here the last couple of weeks.”
FAMILY TIME
The 49ers have been based in Arizona all month after being kicked out of their home stadium because of coronavirus rules banning contact sports in Santa Clara County. Many of the players and coaches got a lift this week when several families arrived for the holiday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he would juggle the schedule to make sure everyone had time with families on Christmas morning.
“I know everyone loves being with their family, but it’s valued a lot more when you’ve been away for a while,” Shanahan said.
STREAMING
The 49ers-Cardinals game will be the first to air on a national level exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Twitch and Amazon’s other services. The game will also be broadcast in Arizona’s and San Francisco’s home markets.
KITTLE TO RETURN
The 49ers will be getting star tight end George Kittle back for this week’s game. Shanahan said Kittle will be activated off injured reserve before the game and see his first action since breaking his foot Nov. 1 against Seattle.
“I’m feeling really good,” Kittle said Thursday. “I’m excited to be back on the field. I miss football. Sitting out for six weeks is not very fun. I’m expecting to play football on Saturday.”
Kittle is one of several key players to miss significant time for San Francisco this season, derailing the team’s chances of making it back to the playoffs after making the Super Bowl last season.
An All-Pro in 2019, Kittle missed two games early this season with a knee injury and then six more after breaking his foot against the Seahawks. But even with the 49ers eliminated from playoff contention, he wanted to return for the final two games.
“We wouldn’t put him out at all if there was any risk of reinjuring this or he wasn’t healed,” Shanahan said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys going out there and everyone’s got stuff on the line every time they step out, whether you have two games left and you’re not in the playoffs or whether it’s the first game of the year. That’s what these guys do and if they’re healthy enough to do it, that’s what you do on our team.”
The 49ers plan to ease Kittle back in and not play him at his usual heavy load.
Kittle was cleared last week, but the 49ers were cautious and waited to bring him back. He said it was hard to stay in shape because coronavirus protocols prevented him from using indoor machines and he couldn’t start running again until a few weeks ago.
“Really the only way you can get in shape to play football is actually play football,” he said. “As much as you practice, as many gassers as you want to run ... you’re really not in shape to actually play the game. So I’m probably going to use the oxygen a lot on the sideline. So don’t judge me for that, guys.”
The 49ers head into Saturday's game with third-stringer C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback for the first time since 2018. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Nick Mullens are out with injuries.
San Francisco also will be without leading rusher Raheem Mostert and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel as part of a long run of injuries this season.
Kittle set the NFL record for yards receiving for a tight end in 2018 with 1,377 and followed that up with another big season last year when he had 85 catches for 1,053 yards in 14 games to make All-Pro and lead the team to the Super Bowl.
He has 37 catches for 474 yards and two TDs in six games this season. His biggest performance came in a Week 4 loss to Philadelphia when he had 15 catches for 183 yards.
NINER NOTES
CB Richard Sherman (calf) and S Jimmie Ward (concussion) are out this week. ... DE Dion Jordan (knee) is doubtful. ... C Hroniss Grasu (knee), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (knee) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) are all questionable. ... The 49ers signed former Dolphins practice squad WR Matt Cole to a two-year contract.
AP Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.