NFL Preview: Playoff-hungry Cardinals to host 49ers

“I’m feeling really good,” Kittle said Thursday. “I’m excited to be back on the field. I miss football. Sitting out for six weeks is not very fun. I’m expecting to play football on Saturday.”

Kittle is one of several key players to miss significant time for San Francisco this season, derailing the team’s chances of making it back to the playoffs after making the Super Bowl last season.

An All-Pro in 2019, Kittle missed two games early this season with a knee injury and then six more after breaking his foot against the Seahawks. But even with the 49ers eliminated from playoff contention, he wanted to return for the final two games.

“We wouldn’t put him out at all if there was any risk of reinjuring this or he wasn’t healed,” Shanahan said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys going out there and everyone’s got stuff on the line every time they step out, whether you have two games left and you’re not in the playoffs or whether it’s the first game of the year. That’s what these guys do and if they’re healthy enough to do it, that’s what you do on our team.”

The 49ers plan to ease Kittle back in and not play him at his usual heavy load.