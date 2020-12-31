NFL Preview: Raiders, Broncos jockeying for draft position, not playoffs

That, and the league’s worst turnover differential — minus-20, double that of the next worst team, the 49ers, at minus-10.

Denver has managed only a dozen takeaways, one shy of the franchise low set in 2008, to go with 32 giveaways, including an NFL-high 23 interceptions.

“Sometimes when you get out of whack that way, it’s one side or the other being the major culprit, but it’s been a team problem this year on both sides of the ball,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said, “and obviously we have to rectify it.”

SMITTEN WITTEN

Raiders tight end Jason Witten will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for tight ends by playing in his 271st career game. Witten has missed only one game in 17 NFL seasons and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.

“To have an opportunity like this, I think that’s just the way I tried to play,” Witten said. “I think in this league, the minute you feel like you’ve arrived or you belong, you’re going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it.”

WONDEROUS WALLER