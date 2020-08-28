NFL Preview: Raiders hope for big year from Carr in Las Vegas debut

“We need a healthy supporting cast,” Gruden said. “It helps when (tackle) Trent Brown plays. It helps when (guard) Gabe Jackson is healthy. It helps when we have Josh Jacobs back there.”

PANDEMIC FALLOUT

The excitement over the move to Las Vegas has been tempered a bit by the fact no fans will be allowed at the games because of the coronavirus. Owner Mark Davis has said he won’t go to games either until his fans are allowed, so the real unveiling might not come until 2021.

“It’s crushing,” Gruden said. “I know how bad it hurts our owner, Mark Davis. He set this thing up, I don’t know how he did it, but he’s crushed. I know he’s crushed for not being able to let his fans in here.”

SECOND-YEAR STANDOUTS

The Raiders got more production out of their rookie class in 2020 than perhaps any other team, leading the NFL in sacks, touchdowns and yards from scrimmage from first-year players. Maxx Crosby had 10 sacks, Jacobs led all rookies with 1,150 yards rushing, Renfrow and Foster Moreau were capable receiving options.