NFL Preview: Raiders may need to repeat aggressive style to beat Chiefs

“They made some good plays, they came out on fire,” cornerback Charvarius Ward said. “They had a good game plan. They had an answer for the things were doing, but this week we're going to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

SHORT-HANDED

The Raiders' defense is playing its best football in years heading into this game, allowing 14.7 points per game and a 68.1 passer rating the past three weeks after forcing five turnovers in a win over Denver last week. Slowing the Chiefs will be much harder, especially since most of the defense missed practice all week on the COVID-19 list.

Starting defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive early in the week, joining linebacker Cory Littleton on the list. Eight other defensive players were placed on the COVID-19 list as “high risk” close contacts, including starters Lamarcus Joyner, Maliek Collins, Johnathan Abram and Johnathan Hankins. Those players could return by Sunday if they keep testing negative, but won’t be able to practice all week.

LINE ’EM UP

It remains to be seen who will start on the offensive line for Kansas City with right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and left tackle Eric Fisher joining Martinas Rankin on the COVID-19 list this week. Schwartz also has been out with a back injury.