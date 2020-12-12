NFL Preview: Rivers set to face Raiders for record 29th time

Brown has been out the past seven games since testing positive for the coronavirus and Abram sat out last week with an injured knee.

No matter who plays, Gruden knows the production must be better.

“I haven’t been happy with it the last couple games. I know our guys haven’t either,” he said. “We can be optimistic and we can be realistic, and I’m going to be realistic — we got to do a better job. We got to have better plans, we got to coach better. We got to do it better, and I’ll just leave it like that. It’s never good enough.”

The Raiders hope the possible return of Jacobs and Brown will help spark a running game which has been held to less than 90 yards rushing in three straight games for the first time in three years.

“It always helps to have your feature back in action,” Gruden said. “They don’t make a lot of guys like Josh Jacobs, so hopefully he’s ready to go and if he is, we’ll make sure we hand him the ball. But he’s a great back and normally a great back makes great things happen, and that’s what we need from our go-to guy.”