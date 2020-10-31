NFL Preview: Seahawks host 49ers in another key NFC West showdown

SEATTLE — While running out to the best start in franchise history and becoming the last unbeaten team in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks knew the reality of where they stood wouldn’t come until they started division play.

It took one week for that reality to slap Seattle with a reminder how tough it will be to navigate the NFC West. And a second dose will arrive this Sunday when San Francisco (4-3) visits Seattle (5-1).

“That last game helped us out a lot with just being able to get a perspective back right,” Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett said.

Seattle took its first loss of the season last week in a 37-34 overtime setback to Arizona. The Seahawks had multiple opportunities in regulation and overtime to get out of the desert with a victory, but instead lost for the first time with Russell Wilson at quarterback and holding a lead of four or more points at halftime.

The Seahawks have thrived in those late-game situations, especially this year, whether it was the goal-line defensive stand to beat New England or the last-second touchdown to beat Minnesota. But the loss to Arizona was a reminder how thin is the margin Seattle is playing with.

When Wilson isn’t perfect and a defense is underperforming, the Seahawks seem vulnerable despite their record.