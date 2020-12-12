NFL Preview: Smith faces old 49ers team with no familiar faces

“For him to go through what he went through and to still want to come back, it’s definitely not a money thing,” Shanahan said. “The guy does all right in that area. It’s not something he had to do. It shows why he has been successful in everything he’s done.”

That success wasn’t always there in his eight years in San Francisco. He struggled early on the field, dealt with injuries and coaches who didn’t always put him in the best position to succeed or show belief in his ability.

Smith got through all that and helped the 49ers reach the NFC championship game in the 2011 season before losing his starting job to Kaepernick midway through the following season after a concussion. That left Smith as a spectator for the Super Bowl that season, and eventually led to the end of his roller-coaster ride with San Francisco.

“It was hard, really hard,” he said. “I don’t wish that on anybody. I think that’s certainly part of also why I try to help young QBs. I don’t want anybody to go through that. It was very, very difficult. It was a hard road to go down, and I learned a lot from it. But I don’t think it’s totally necessary. I don’t think it had to be that way, looking back. A lot of that was my fault as well. I did learn a lot from it at that time, but it doesn’t have to be that way.”