NFL Preview: Surging Rams still wary after 3 straight losses to 49ers

“I feel like we needed it,” Warner said. “It was kind of toward that midpoint of the season and now we’re just really excited to get going again. Guys are fresh. We’re hungry. We want to get back to being competitive and winning ballgames. We’re excited about getting back to work this week.”

GOFF'S GAME

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has a chance to atone for a rough 19-for-38, 198-yard performance against San Francisco. He went into the bye two weeks later with an awful four-turnover performance in Miami, but the childhood 49ers fan has markedly improved his effectiveness over the past two weeks, passing for 678 yards in consecutive wins.

“We came into the year knowing every (NFC West) team got a little bit better, and every team is going to be good,” Goff said. “These division games are the ones you need. These guys have taken care of us three in a row now. Hopefully we can buck that trend.”

DEPLETED RAMS

The Rams are on a short, jumbled week of preparation after not getting home from their win over Tampa Bay until Tuesday morning. They also canceled practice Friday and held their team meetings virtually after two members of the organization received COVID-19 test results that required further testing.