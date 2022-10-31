NFL: Quick study McCaffrey picking up San Francisco's offense

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It wasn't Christian McCaffrey's touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk early in the second quarter that impressed Jimmy Garoppolo the most.

It's more about how quickly McCaffrey has picked up San Francisco's offense.

“A lot of our guys on offense have been doing it for years together. It’s not an easy thing to ask. I thought he did a great job,” Garoppolo said after Sunday's 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “Honestly there were no questions in the huddle. That's incredible for him to have the mental capacity to pick it up that quickly.”

McCaffrey was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20. He briefly got on the practice field the next day after a cross-country flight, but that was as the 49ers were wrapping up a Friday session.

He has had only three complete practices with his new team, all this past week, but the versatile running back certainly looked quite comfortable against the Rams.

McCaffrey was on the field for 42 of San Francisco’s 52 offensive plays as he became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing, passing and receiving TD in the same game.

He had 18 carries for 94 yards and eight receptions for 55 yards, plus the 34-yard TD pass to Aiyuk.

“You have to learn as quickly as you can under the circumstances,” McCaffrey said. “I appreciate the coaches and the guys in the room and Jimmy getting with me, too, and spending extra time on how he sees things. If it’s a little bit of extra time, that’s what it takes.”

McCaffrey threw the TD pass in the first half. He caught a 9-yard TD pass from Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the 49ers (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.

“Both of my little brothers are quarterbacks, so I learned a lot from them,” he said with a smile. “I used to always want to play quarterback just because it was the best position. ... It helps when someone is wide open, as well.”

The 49ers outmaneuvered the Rams (3-4) 10 days ago with a superior trade offer to acquire McCaffrey, who torched Los Angeles both before and after those negotiations. He piled up 158 total yards for the Panthers during the Rams’ win over Carolina in LA’s final game before its bye.

“He plays our style, and he's only going to get better and better,” 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa said of McCaffrey.

LaDainian Tomlinson was the last player with rushing, passing and receiving TDs in the same game, doing it for San Diego back in 2005. Only four players have done it since 1970.

“That’s awesome,” McCaffrey said of his historic achievement. “Obviously those things are really cool. I think the biggest thing is coming out with a win, and playing the second half like that, too. I think the thing I’m most happy about is just this whole team welcoming me in with open arms.”

In last Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City, McCaffrey played 23 of the 49ers' snaps. He touched the ball 10 times (eight rushing, two receiving) for 62 yards (38 rushing, 24 receiving).

“Everyone’s a fan of Christian just watching his tape but being next to him in the locker room and seeing the work that he puts in,” tight end George Kittle said. “He has put so much time in just one week and you appreciate that because you can tell how great he wants to be. That kind of pushes us all a little bit more.”

Kittle added that McCaffrey's rushing and receiving scores weren't exactly drawn up the way they happened.

“I mean I wasn’t the clear out on that. Normally we run that play from like the 20 or 30,” Kittle said of the TD pass to McCaffrey. “I was just kind of scrambling around trying to get open, but I think Jimmy saw him. I didn’t see Christian at all and he just snagged it. I think the run play he scored on was a complete bust by a lot of people but I’m pretty sure it worked.”

McCaffrey last threw a TD pass for Carolina in 2018, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to try it again in only his second game with his new playmaker.

“It's a play a lot of people do,” Shanahan said. “What makes it work is Christian is so good at (pretending to be) running on that play. ... I remember Thursday night when we were doing the red zone (game planning), me yelling, ‘Does anyone know if Christian can throw?’”

After trailing 14-10 at halftime, the 49ers reclaimed the lead late in the third quarter with an 88-yard drive capped by McCaffrey’s artful TD catch down the sideline. McCaffrey then made a 24-yard run followed by a 1-yard score with 12:07 to play.

Kittle made a late TD catch to seal the 49ers' latest humiliation of the Rams despite the injury absence of star Deebo Samuel, who threw a TD pass against the Rams at SoFi Stadium last season.

San Francisco's defense held the Rams to 58 yards in the second half, and the 49ers' stars continued their tradition of rubbing it in after beating LA.

“I was kind of surprised when they gave up a little early, maybe six or seven minutes left and they ran the ball on third down,” Bosa said. “I was hoping for some more pass rushes there, but I guess they didn't have confidence in coming back.”

Los Angeles narrowly beat San Francisco in the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium exactly nine months ago, but the 49ers have won every other meeting since 2018.

“They outplayed us," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "It doesn’t have anything to do with all the history, whatever it was. They outplayed us in the second half. We didn’t make enough plays, and there’s things that we can all do collectively to be a better part of it.”

McCaffrey will get more time to catch up on San Francisco's playbook during its bye next week. The 49ers go into the break 3-0 in the NFC West, with a Sunday night home game next against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 13.

“There is still so much left to learn and I'm excited to continue to grow and get better with this team,” he said.

Associated Press sports writer Greg Beacham contributed to this report.