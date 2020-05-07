NFL: Raiders add undrafted free agents

ALAMEDA — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed three undrafted free agents, kicker Dominik Eberle, wide receiver Siaosi Mariner and defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, the team announced Thursday.
Eberle played four years at Utah State, appearing in 43 games and finishing his collegiate career as the most decorated kicker in program history. He left the program as the school’s all-time leader in points scored (359), points per game (8.34), FGs made (64), points after touchdowns (167), PAT attempts (167), PAT percentage (1.000), consecutive PATs (167) and field goals from 50-plus yards (4).
As a senior, Eberle connected on 21 of 24 field goal attempts in 13 games and totaled 108 points. He was a perfect 45 for 45 on PATs. He garnered Pro Football Focus honorable mention All-American, second-team Senior Class All-American, first-team All-Mountain West, and Phil Steele Publication’s first-team All-Mountain West honors. He was also named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week three times.
Mariner, playing his senior year at Utah State after transferring from Utah, started 13 games, established career highs in receptions (63), yards (987) and TDs (10), and was named second-team All-Mountain West and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors.
He played in 49 career games with 35 starts, totaling 115 receptions for 1,772 yards (15.4 avg.) and 14 touchdowns.
Panasiuk played four years at Michigan State, seeing action in 51 games with 41 starts and totaling 100 tackles (40 solo), including 18 for losses, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.
As a senior in 2019, Panasiuk played in 13 games with 12 starts, posting a career-high 36 tackles with 9 for losses, 2 sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by media and coaches and named second-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.
On Wednesday, the Raider signed free agent linebacker Justin Phillips and offensive tackle Sam Young. They also signed undrafted free agent tackle Kamaal Seymour out of Rutgers.
Phillips returns to the Raiders after playing four games as a rookie with the team last season. He had four tackles on defense and three on special teams.
Young enters his 12th season in the NFL. He played four games with San Francisco last season and has also played for Miami, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Dallas in his career.
Seymour is the latest undrafted free agent to sign with the Raiders. He joins linebacker Javin White, tight end Nick Bowers, cornerback Madre Harper and long snapper Liam McCullough, who signed earlier this week.
Earlier this week, the Raiders waived quarterback DeShone Kizer, tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling.
