NFL: Raiders add undrafted free agents

Panasiuk played four years at Michigan State, seeing action in 51 games with 41 starts and totaling 100 tackles (40 solo), including 18 for losses, 4 sacks, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

As a senior in 2019, Panasiuk played in 13 games with 12 starts, posting a career-high 36 tackles with 9 for losses, 2 sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. He was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by media and coaches and named second-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

On Wednesday, the Raider signed free agent linebacker Justin Phillips and offensive tackle Sam Young. They also signed undrafted free agent tackle Kamaal Seymour out of Rutgers.

Phillips returns to the Raiders after playing four games as a rookie with the team last season. He had four tackles on defense and three on special teams.

Young enters his 12th season in the NFL. He played four games with San Francisco last season and has also played for Miami, Jacksonville, Buffalo and Dallas in his career.

Seymour is the latest undrafted free agent to sign with the Raiders. He joins linebacker Javin White, tight end Nick Bowers, cornerback Madre Harper and long snapper Liam McCullough, who signed earlier this week.

Earlier this week, the Raiders waived quarterback DeShone Kizer, tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling.