NFL: Raiders agree to 2-year extension with Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up another key player with a new contract, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million extension with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow was entering the final season of his rookie contract after being a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he got a big pay raise based on his breakthrough 2021 season.

Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine TDs as he became quarterback Derek Carr's most reliable target. The 103 catches were the third most in franchise history, trailing only Darren Waller's 107 in 2020 and Hall of Famer Tim Brown's 104 in 1997.

Renfrow has 208 catches for 2,299 yards and 15 TDs in his three seasons in the NFL.

“Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day," coach Josh McDaniels said. "He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

Renfrow is the third key Raiders player to get an extension in the offseason under the new regime led by McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Carr signed a three-year, $120.5 million extension in April and edge rusher Maxx Crosby got a four-year, $94 million deal in March.

Waller could be next in line for a new deal as he is owed about $13.8 million in the final two years of a deal he signed in 2019.

Renfrow, Waller and offseason acquisition Davante Adams give the Raiders one of the most productive trios of pass catchers in the league.

Adams has the most catches and second-most yards in the NFL over the past six seasons and was an All-Pro the past two years. Waller topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2019 and ’20 before being slowed by injuries last year, and Renfrow has developed into one of the top slot receivers in the NFL who should thrive in McDaniels' offense.

Renfrow has made an immediate impression on the veteran Adams in their first offseason together after Adams arrived in a trade from Green Bay.

“There’s never been a fourth year with the type of football acumen that he has and his awareness and understanding why he does certain things,” Adams said. “There are people out there with a lot of talent, but they can’t sit there and break it down and tell you why they’re doing what they did with their footwork or the next rep, why they tweaked it a little bit because of the look that they had. So, his awareness and his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time."

Renfrow joined New Orleans’ Michael Thomas as the only wide receivers in the past 13 seasons to catch at least 80% of their targets and have at least 100 catches in a season, according to Sportradar.

NFL Network first reported the deal Friday and said it includes $21 million in guarantees.

Ruggs' lawyers bid to block blood evidence

LAS VEGAS — Lawyers for ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs are asking a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice legal limit while speeding at 156 mph (251 kph) on a city street before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.

In a court filing that effectively delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence, Ruggs’ defense team argues police didn’t have a legal reason to ask a judge to authorize a warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood.

“True probable cause did not exist,” attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a document submitted May 23 to Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman. “The mere fact of Mr. Ruggs’s involvement in a fatal vehicle collision does not, in itself, give rise to probable cause to believe he was driving under the influence of alcohol.”

Ruggs was hospitalized and no field sobriety test was performed at the crash scene to determine if he was impaired, the document said. It notes that a police officer asked his sergeant what to do without an impairment finding.

The unnamed sergeant is recorded on body-worn camera audio responding that, “driving behavior and death alone is going to get you a warrant all day,” the court filing said.

Zimmerman pushed back from next week to Sept. 7 the date of a preliminary hearing to determine whether Ruggs will stand trial in state court on felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges. She scheduled a July 12 hearing on the evidence question.

Schonfeld declined to comment ahead of the hearing, while prosecutor Eric Bauman said Friday he’ll “contest the motion and we will see what the court decides.”

Ruggs, 23, is a former first-round NFL draft pick. He remains on house arrest in Las Vegas with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors. He faces a mandatory two years in state prison and maybe more than 50 years if he’s convicted.

Ruggs also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.

The predawn wreck sparked a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her pet dog, Max, in Tintor’s Toyota Rav4.

Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were hospitalized after the crash. The extent of their injuries has not been made public, although Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors were told Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent arm surgery.

A state court judge in April rejected Kilgo-Washington’s effort to block prosecutors from obtaining her medical records. Her attorney had argued that Kilgo-Washington wasn't charged with a crime and her health information was protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws. Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington have a daughter together.

Meanwhile, Ruggs’ preliminary hearing has been postponed several times while Chesnoff and Schonfeld have fought to block release of his medical records and to get a court order to obtain fire department records that court filings say might show firefighters were slow to douse the fire in Tintor’s car.

Ruggs had been emerging as a star wide receiver last year for the Raiders, with a four-year rookie contract reported to be worth more than $16 million. He was released by the team just hours after the crash.