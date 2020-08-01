NFL: Raiders balance Las Vegas move with pandemic

“We take full responsibility and accountability in each other,” rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III said. “We know that we’re all safe if we’re around each other and at home. So pretty much we’re just trying to keep that circle, keep us with just the team. That way we can stay on the football side and keep learning and things like that. Other than that, just home and stay on your own. Get into your playbook. Get your rest and come back good again.”

While all teams are dealing with many of these issues, the Raiders have particular challenges because of their relocation.

They had planned to spend the offseason still in the Bay Area and then hold training camp as usual in California’s wine country. Players also would have had time to figure out their plans for the move to Las Vegas.

But the offseason program got canceled and Gruden and his staff weren’t allowed in the team’s new facility in Nevada until late June.

Several players led by quarterback Derek Carr led informal offseason workouts in the Las Vegas area but many of the players didn’t move into their new homes until more recently.

Gruden said he still hasn’t met top free agent addition Cory Littleton.