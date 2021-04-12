NFL: Raiders bring back safety Karl Joseph for 2nd stint

Joseph started eight of his 14 games he played last season for the Browns when he had 67 tackles and one interception. He also recovered a fumble for a touchdown on the first snap from scrimmage of Cleveland's playoff win over Pittsburgh.

He played one game against the Raiders, which reinforced his ties to the organization.

“I realized how much I miss these guys here, just dapping some of those guys up after the game, it felt like I never really left,” he said. “It felt like that was still like my family, hugging some of those guys after the game, even shared a few words with Coach Gruden after the game.”

The Raiders were in need of help at safety where they are trying to find a free safety to pair with Johnathan Abram. Joseph has more experience playing strong safety but could be an option to replace Erik Harris, who left as a free agent, at free safety if needed.

“We played one game together his rookie year and he went down, unfortunately,” Joseph said. "I’m looking forward to getting back out there and competing with him and helping to push each other to be our best self. So, I’m excited to play with all those guys.”

Las Vegas also could still target a free safety high in the draft this month but now have an option with a veteran if needed.