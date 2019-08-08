The Oakland Raiders are concerned about the status of starting right guard Gabe Jackson after he injured his leg in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at Redwood Middle School in Napa.
Jackson went down early in the session when someone rolled into his leg. He was taken off the field on a cart and owner Mark Davis went into the locker room shortly after that for almost 15 minutes.
Head coach Jon Gruden said after practice that he didn't want to speculate on the extent of the injury but acknowledged he is "really concerned."
Jackson is a key part of Oakland's offensive line. The Raiders already will be without starting left guard Richie Incognito for the first two regular-season games because of a suspension, and top backup Denzelle Good is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.
Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey split time in Jackson's place for the remainder of the practice.
Kaepernick 'still ready' to return
Colin Kaepernick says he's "still ready" to return to the NFL, even though he is set to enter his third season out of the league.
In a video posted Wednesday on social media, the 31-year-old Kaepernick is shown working out in a gym. He says in the video: "5 a.m. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready."
Kaepernick, then with the San Francisco 49ers, helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem at games.
The protests slowed down last season as the NFL made contributions to organizations chosen by players and promised more attention to social justice issues.
While he has been away from the playing field, the former quarterback has become an advocate for social and racial justice.
The NFL in February settled a collusion grievance Kaepernick and cornerback Eric Reid filed against the league. Reid, who played 13 games last season for the Panthers, signed a three-year contract with Carolina in February.