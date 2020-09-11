NFL: Raiders counting on 2 rookie receivers in opener

The Raiders will need that if they want to end a three-year run of failing to score 20 points per game. Derek Carr has struggled to get the ball deep the past two years, with the lowest average depth of throw in the NFL during that span.

But that could change with the addition of the two new wideouts if they can acclimate quickly.

It’s unusual to put that much on rookie receivers. If Ruggs and Edwards get the start on Sunday, they will be just the sixth rookie duo to do that in a season opener since 2000.

The Raiders have started two rookie receivers in their opener only once since the merger, with Darrius Heyward-Bey and Louis Murphy getting the nod in 2009. Branch (1972), Jessie Hester (1985), Rod Streater (2012) and Amari Cooper (2015) are the only other Raiders rookie receivers to start Week 1.